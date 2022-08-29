FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville families and students are ready to start a new school year after the first ever back-to-school bash at First Christian Church in Farmville on Saturday.

The celebration included free food, school supplies, mental health resources and information on Pitt County services for parents.

“It’s a celebration of the beginning of school. We also wanted to incorporate resources for caregivers and parents because sometimes it’s difficult to find resources in Pitt County as a caregiver,” said First Christian Church Education Chair Melinda Sampson.

They also collected school supplies at the event which will go to H.B. Sugg and Sam Bundy elementary schools in Farmville.