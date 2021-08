KINSTON (WNCT) — Kinston Teens and NC Counts Coalition are hosting a back-to-school community event featuring giveaways of school supplies, food boxes and a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

This is to help the local community be safe and prepared ahead of the start of the new school year. The event will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Southeast Elementary School in Kinston. Kinston Teens will be partnering with NC Counts Coalition.

