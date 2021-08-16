Back to school event happening next weekend in Greenville

Greenville, N.C. – Blue Diamond Divas SC, Trendsettaz Car and Truck Club, and BASS Car and Truck club are sponsoring a Back-to-School event on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

The event will be held at Peppermint Park, Brownlea Drive, Greenville, NC from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event will have free food and drinks, and a bouncy house! School supplies and book bags will be distributed.

They are accepting donations at NOSPACEZ GARAGE, 4685 Hwy 13S, Greenville, NC 2834 through August 18th. After this date, they say donations will be accepted at the event site.