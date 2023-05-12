WILSON, N.C. — Frank E. Emory, Jr., executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Novant Health in Charlotte, will be the featured speaker at the 121st annual commencement exercises of Barton College scheduled for Saturday, May 13, on center campus at 10:30 a.m.

Dr. Douglas N. Searcy will preside over his eighth commencement program as president of Barton College. Dr. Kevin N. Pennington, vice president for academic affairs, will present the 2023 Class of 261 undergraduate and graduate students.

Participating in this year’s commencement ceremony will be students who completed their baccalaureate degree requirements in December 2022 and May 2023, as well as undergraduate candidates who expect to fulfill requirements over the summer. Also participating will be graduates of the Master of Business Administration in Strategic Leadership, Master of Science in Nursing, Master of School Administration, Master of Science in Criminal Justice, and the Master of Science in Kinesiology degree programs.

Barton’s Commencement Weekend activities will include the baccalaureate service on Friday afternoon, May 12, at 4 p.m. in Howard Chapel.