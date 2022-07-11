WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The TFB&B-BCCC Barber Academy is now accepting clients. Beaufort County Community College’s new barbering program has 18 students enrolled in its first session.

Like its Cosmetology and Manicuring Salon on campus, the TFB&B-BCCC Barber Academy invites the public to receive discounted services so that students can improve their barbering skills. The academy is located at 102 Cypress Commons Way in Chocowinity.

Services at the academy are available Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Appointments & walk-ins are welcome. Senior citizens aged 55 and older receive a discount, as do Beaufort County Community College students and employees and public safety personnel when they show valid ID. Appointments can be made by calling 252-833-0297 or emailing tapersacademy2022@gmail.com. The academy accepts cash, debit, and credit cards.

The price list is available here.

(BCCC photo)

The TFB&B-BCCC Barber Academy is a partnership between William Stokes and the college. TFB&B stands for “Tapers, Fades, Beards, and Baldies”. This academy is designed to train and prepare students for the profession of barbering. Students learn the information needed to pass the state licensure exams as well as the most contemporary techniques to ensure success in school and employment on the job. They will learn skills, safety judgments, proper work habits, business skills, and desirable attitudes necessary to obtain licensure and for competency in job entry-level positions in barbering or a related career field.

Under the Beaufort Promise, the college is currently offering scholarships to cover the cost of registration fees, textbooks, and supply kits.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with TFB&B to offer our community a Barber Academy training program,” said Dr. Stacey Gerard, VP of Continuing Education. “The barber profession is a well-respected career pathway offering flexible work hours, rewarding work, and opportunities to open your own successful business.”

The next Level 1 class of the Barber Academy will begin on October 21, and a part-time evening class will begin on September 1. Call 252-940-6375 to register for upcoming classes.