WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College will host seniors and juniors from area high schools to give students a feel for campus life.

As part of its annual tradition, on April 4, students will have a chance to “test drive” classes and enjoy other activities during BCCC’s Spring Fling, which is put on by the Student Government Association.

All public and private high schools in Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties are invited to bring students. Students should sign up by March 17.

While on campus, students attend two classes from 26 classes that are participating, such as information technology, nursing, agribusiness technology, welding technology, medical lab technology, cosmetology, English, and automotive technology.

This year, students can also choose a session about picking your transfer university that will be led by Advising Center staff.

Spring Fling activities will include carnival games, a live DJ, contests, and information about a variety of student organizations and campus resources.

Students get to experience an average day for a college student, with many of them seeing the campus for the first time. The program is geared towards students who either are unsure of their path or know that their path to a university will include a community college.

Beaufort Promise to continue for Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell & Washington county residents

With the continuation of the Beaufort Promise Scholarship, qualifying students from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties can receive free tuition and fees to help them earn an associate degree or an industry-recognized credential.

The scholarship can also make it possible to earn a bachelor’s degree at a university with limited debt.

Participation forms need to be returned by Friday, March 17 so the college can begin the scheduling process. Students may submit their participation forms directly to the Admissions Office or submit them to their high school counselors.

To participate, they should get a permission form from their high school counselor or call 252-940-6237.