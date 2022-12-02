WASHINGTON, N.C.— Beaufort County Community College always strives to remember the “community” in its name. During this time of year, the college offers multiple ways for community members to make the holidays a little brighter and healthier for families throughout its service area. The college is collecting donations for Toys for Tots, offering pets for adoption, and making “court care packs” for domestic violence survivors.

The college is collecting new, unwrapped toys for children up to 12 years old through December 5. Donations to Toys for Tots can be dropped off in the Student Services Building (9) or the Elliot Building (1).

The Beaufort County Association of Nursing Students (BCANS) is holding a “hygiene drive,” collecting priority items such as deodorant, body wash, toothbrushes, toothpaste, bars of soap, first aid kits, loofas, razors and shave gel, hairbrushes, baby wipes, toilet paper, feminine products, paper towels, diapers, lotion, hair ties, disinfectant wipes, and body spray. Supplemental items include trash bags, bleach, laundry detergent, laundry baskets, cleaning sprays, toilet bowl cleaner, sponges, scrub brushes, brooms and dust pans, Swiffer WetJet refills, Swiffer pad refills, air fresheners, disposable gloves, dish soap, gallon-sized Ziploc bags, plungers, aluminum foil, and oven mitts. These items will be distributed among Ruth’s House, Christian Women’s Job Corps, Zion Shelter and Kitchen, and local middle and high schools.

Additionally, the practical nursing class is collecting items to make “court care packs” for Ruth’s House for people who are seeking domestic violence protection orders and other legal help. Items include lip balm, mini tissue packs, mini notepads, pens & pencils, gum, mints, stress balls, silent fidget toys, individually wrapped snacks, mini bottles of water, small puzzle/sudoku/crossword books, mini lotions, and mini hand sanitizers. These items can be brought to the Paul Allied Health Building (12).

On December 7, the BCCC Lester Library will host 4-5 dogs that are available for adoption. The adoption opportunity is part of Santa Paws, an annual event where the library hosts dogs for students to play with as they prepare for their exams. The pet adoption is open to the public.

The college held a campus-wide Salvation Army Food Drive which collected 830 pounds of food to eliminate food insecurity for families in crisis.

The Student Services Building hosted an Angel Tree. Participants can take an “angel,” a list of suggested gifts for a specific child.

The BCCC Environmental Alliance collaborated with our Ambassadors, SGA and Gamma Beta Phi to hold a clothes swap. Students brought in clothes and had a chance to sort through and take other clothes they wanted. Remaining clothes went to the Clothes Closet on campus (that is always free and open to students). Other clothes will be donated to the Salvation Army. The goal was to reduce waste and encourage students to get second-hand clothes to reduce reliance on new resources.

The college hopes that its students, its employees and the public take these opportunities to make Beaufort County a happier and healthier community during this season of giving.