WASHINGTON, N.C. — The fifteen graduates of Beaufort County Community College’s Practical Nursing (PN) program celebrated completing their program through a pinning ceremony on July 13. The ceremony included a traditional lantern-lighting while graduates recited the practical nursing pledge.

Course work for the PN program includes the domains of healthcare, nursing practice, and the holistic individual. It emphasizes safe, individualized nursing care and participation in the interdisciplinary team while employing evidence-based practice, quality improvement and informatics. Students have to develop nursing narratives, concept maps and complete clinicals at local healthcare facilities.

The diploma program is shorter than the Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program, so it is ideal for students who want to start in the healthcare field quickly. Students can opt to later apply for the LPN to RN program to expand their credential. Students can apply between September 1 and ends October 15 for the LPN to RN program starting in January 2023.

During the ceremony, Professor Taylor Jackson presented Jessica Stone with the Academic Excellence Award, Anna Chavez with the Clinical Excellence Award, and Freddie Blakely with the Leadership Excellence Award. Each year the preceding class raises funds to support students in the next class through several scholarships. Leeann Beardsley, Gracie LeNeave, and Jessica Stone received the Class of 2021’s scholarships.

Victoria Alligood, Leeann Beardsley, Freddie Blakely, Anna Chavez, Kala Coffield, Amber Ford, Alexis Hawkins, Mara Jones, Madison Kebschull, Gracie LeNeave, Magaly Lugo-Gonzalez, Dee-Anna Mitrano, Allison Rice, Melissa Speece, and Jessica Stone graduated from the program.

The graduates must pass the NCLEX-PN before starting employment at physicians’ offices; clinics; hospitals; or rehabilitation, long-term care or home health facilities. BCCC’s PN program currently has a 95 percent three-year pass rate for the NCLEX. It’s ADN program has a 97 percent three-year pass rate.

These graduates are entering the workforce when the importance of the profession is more visible to the public than before, and their ability to safely and competently carry out their work can play a major role in addressing public health.

Both Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) and Practical Nursing (PN) are competitive programs to which students must apply for admission. The admission period for both programs starts on September 1 and ends January 31 for the Fall 2023 semester. Students must pass the TEAS test for admission, and BCCC is now accepting passing TEAS scores from 3 years prior to the admission deadline of January 31, 2023.

Beaufort County Community College will cover tuition and fees for the Practical Nursing program as part of the Beaufort Promise. Students can qualify for additional scholarships to cover the cost of textbooks.

For more information about the PN program, contact Director of Nursing and Allied Health Kent Dickerson at 252-954-3803 or kent.dickerson@beaufortccc.edu.