WASHINGTON, N.C.– Beaufort County Community College is putting the final touches on its $110,000 renovation of the auditorium in the Continuing Education Building (8). Additionally, site preparation is taking place for the new Boat Manufacturing Building.

The auditorium renovation project involved adding seven spaces for people using wheelchairs or scooters where none had existed, adding several sturdy moveable chairs, reupholstering all of the chairs, adding the college’s logo above the stage, replacing the lighting with more efficient LED lighting, replacing the carpeted aisles, replacing the curtain, and refinishing the floor. The room had not had a significant update since the building’s construction 30 years ago.

To complete the project with minimal cost and waste, the BCCC facilities crew removed all rows of chairs to ship them to Correction Enterprises for reupholstering. Once flooring work was completed, lighting installed, and chairs reupholstered, the staff reinstalled all the rows of seating. Pamlico Flooring installed the carpet, Torres Painting completed floor sealing and paint work, Watson in Homes made new curtains, and East Carolina Electric installed lighting. Accessibility features were designed by BCCC Accessibility Services Coordinator Alex Shreve. The auditorium is used for program completion ceremonies, award ceremonies, and other college and public events.

In other construction news, grading has taken place on the site of the new Boat Manufacturing Building. A.R. Chesson Construction, who is building the $2.08 million, 5,201-square-foot facility, will wrap up construction by late 2023. The new building will bring the program currently housed at the Beaufort County Skills Center on Page Road to the center of campus.