WASHINGTON, NC— Beaufort County Community College cut the ribbon on its new building to house its boat manufacturing program on Thursday.

The 5,201-square-foot project was designed by JKF Architecture and constructed by A.R. Chesson Construction. The $2.08 million project offers long-term instructional space to the program, which had been housed temporarily at the Beaufort County Skills Center on Page Road in Washington.

The building contains a paint booth and workshop space. Funding for the project includes $450,000 from Beaufort County, $935,000 of unallocated funding from the Connect N.C. Bond, and $650,000 from the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund.

(Beaufort County Community College photo)

The Beaufort County Committee of 100 donated use of the Skills Center for two years as the program ramped up. The boat manufacturing program started in August 2021 with Connor Jones as lead professor. Aaron Adams stepped in to take the lead position in 2023.

The boat manufacture and service technology program prepares students for employment in the manufacture, repair, and service of boats. Students learn the basics of boat design and the implementation of those designs in various components. Coursework includes reading and interpreting marine blueprints, manuals, and other documents common to the industry, lofting, constructing tooling and mold-making, application of concepts and techniques in composite lamination, repair of various marine finishes, marine woodworking, interior finishing, and marine mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems.

A.R. Chesson Construction previously carried out a campus-wide sidewalk and road crossing project at BCCC to improve accessibility for people with disabilities and build pedestrian connectivity between buildings.

“This beautiful, modern project represents our commitment to the vital boatbuilding industry in Beaufort County and our region,” said Dr. Dave Loope, BCCC president. “By bringing the program physically onto our campus, our boatbuilding students can participate more in student life and access campus resources integral to their success. Careers in boatbuilding can offer our students a way to sustain themselves and their families while continuing to be a part of our community.”

Members of the first cohort of boat manufacturing graduates are already working with local boat manufacturers.