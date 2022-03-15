AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County Community College is expanding.

Monday, BCCC officials accepted a $2.5 million check from Rep. Keith Kidwell. The money is part of the COVID relief funding from the state budget.

“We have a need in Eastern North Carolina for education, particularly for the lower parts and down into Aurora,” said Kidwell. “It’s a long drive from Aurora to the community college on the other side of the county.”

The new satellite campus will be along N.C. Hwy 33 in the Aurora Industrial Park.

“We’ll be particularly aimed at trying to provide workforce development opportunities for Nutrien, which is our largest employer in Beaufort County,” said Dr. David Loope, president of BCCC. “We also will be offering classes in adult basic education, GED for high school completion, as well as English as a second language.”

Many believe the expansion is the first step to building Aurora’s economy.

“When we look at businesses who want to move into the area, which is what the industrial park is about, businesses first look for what are your education resources,” Kidwell said. “People don’t want to be in a place they don’t have access to education, medical, grocery stores and good housing. We have to approach the entire project and we’ll start with the community college.”

Loope said they plan to break ground on the project this summer, with hopes to have their doors open sometime in 2023.