WASHINGTON, N.C. — Eight students completed the manicuring certification program at Beaufort County Community College.

The college offers the program as a single-semester certification split between two courses through the Division of Continuing Education, though students in the cosmetology program can choose to take it to add on to their degree. The fees are covered by the college through the Darragh Foundation Scholarship.

Zanasia Cratch, Monae Gainer-Taylor, Crystal Holloway, Zelphia Jones-Howard, Sabrina LaBarge, Rochelle Payton-Kincy, Adrienne Richard, and LaShonna Shannon earned their Manicuring Certificates.

The manicuring course covers techniques of nail technology, hand, and arm surface manipulation, and recognition of nail diseases and disorders. Topics include OSHA/safety, sanitation, bacteriology, product knowledge, salesmanship, manicures, artificial applications, pedicures, and surface manipulation. Upon completion, students should be able to safely and competently perform nail care, including manicures, pedicures, surface manipulations, decorating, and artificial applications in a salon setting.

Graduates of the class can take the North Carolina Cosmetology State Board Licensing Exam to be licensed and qualify for employment in beauty and nail salons, as a platform artist, and in related businesses.

All eight students in this program qualified to have their fees covered by The Darragh Foundation Scholarship. Established in 1998 by Richard and Mildred Darragh, the Darragh family focuses on the impact of education in the communities it serves. The Darragh Foundation’s mission is “Helping to Improve the Lives of Others.” Scholarships from the foundation are awarded to Continuing Education students seeking their high school equivalency diploma and students working towards an industry-recognized credential returning to the workforce. Scholarships are awarded biannually and students must show academic promise and demonstrate need.

The Darragh Foundation has recently increased its contribution to the Beaufort County Community College Foundation, helping to support students in programs such as pharmacy technician and industrial sewing.