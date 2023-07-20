WASHINGTON, N.C.— Seven students completed the natural hair care specialist program at Beaufort County Community College.

The college offers the programs as single-semester certification course through the Division of Continuing Education. The fee for the course is covered by Beaufort Promise Scholarship for qualifying students from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties.

Kiaira Boomer, Kiya Britton, Brittany Givens, Shannice Gonzalez, Amiya Grady, Vonsheka Moore, and Laquetta Taft completed the program.

Melody Jefferson, natural hair specialist instructor, gave individual advice to each of the students. After the students received their certificates, Kiya Britton gave some words of encouragement to the group.

Earlier in the summer, the students created a Juneteenth exhibit to show their talent and express the connection between hair and liberation from enslavement.

The natural hair care specialist class covers how to care for natural hair without the use of chemicals such as perms/relaxers and hair color. The style techniques include braiding, twisting, wrapping, extending and locking natural hair. The coursework also includes teaching the proper health, safety, and sanitation procedures to avoid spreading infections. The students apply their skills to clients who visit the clinic.

The students can sit for the North Carolina State Board of Cosmetic Arts exam to become a licensed natural hair care specialist.