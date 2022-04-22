WASHINGTON, N.C.— ​Law enforcement officers are in high demand, and Beaufort County Community College sent four more graduates out into the community to begin their careers. The college held a graduation ceremony for the Fall 2021 Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy on April 14. Macy Radcliffe of Pinetown, Ian Rodeberg of Farmville, Marshall Stell of Pinetown, and Jacob Weaver of Grimesland were honored at the ceremony.

Sergeant Nathanial Drake of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office was the guest speaker for the class, and Macy Radcliffe, as president of his law enforcement class, delivered remarks, as well. Radcliffe is currently already employed through the Belhaven Police Department.

The BLET program gives students essential skills for entry-level employment as law enforcement officers with state, county or municipal agencies, or with private enterprise. The program uses state commission-mandated topics and methods of instruction. General subjects include criminal, juvenile, civil, traffic and alcoholic beverage laws; investigative, patrol, custody and court procedures; emergency responses; and ethics and community relations.

Successful graduates receive a certificate and qualify to take certification examinations mandated by the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission and/or the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission.

The next BLET academy starts on August 16. The program will hold registration sessions on the dates below where instructors will answer questions and hand out packets that applicants will need to fill out before admission into the program.

Tuesday, May 16, 4:00 p.m-5:00 p.m.

Monday, June 20, 4:00 p.m-5:00 p.m.

Monday, July 11, 4:00 p.m-5:00 p.m.

Monday, August 1, 4:00 p.m-5:00 p.m.

For more information, contact Larry Barnes, Director of Basic Law Enforcement Training, at 252-940-6228.