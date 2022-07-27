Washington, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College is offering emergency medical technician and paramedic courses both at its main campus in Beaufort County and at the Washington County Center in Roper. Fees for initial certification courses longer than 50 hours are covered through the Beaufort Promise. Refresher courses are not covered. Students may apply for additional scholarships to help cover the cost of textbooks and other supplies. Students can call 252-940-6375 to register for these courses.

Emergency Medical Technician Class (Hybrid) -Main Campus

If you have little or no medical experience, this course will introduce you to prehospital emergency care. Upon completion of this course, you will be able to take the state or national credentialing exam to provide emergency or non-emergent care at the EMT level. The course meets on Monday and Wednesday each week with 2 Saturday sessions. Weekly online course work is required so you must have access to internet. You must pre-register for the class so you can get your book ordering information. In-person sessions take place from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. The course is free through the Beaufort Promise and runs from August 10 – December 7.

Emergency Medical Technician (Hybrid) – Washington County Center- Roper

If you have little or no medical experience, this course will introduce you to prehospital emergency care. Upon completion of this course, you will be able to take the state or national credentialing exam to provide emergency or non-emergent care at the EMT level. The course meets on Monday and Wednesday each week with 2 Saturday sessions. Weekly online course work is required so you must have access to internet. You must pre-register for the class so you can get your book ordering information. In-person sessions take place from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The course is free through the Beaufort Promise and runs from August 11 – December 7.

Community Paramedicine (CP-C)

This course is open to current paramedics with a minimum of 1-year field experience and follows the guidelines established by the International Board of Specialty Certifications as well as guidelines set by NCOEMS when developed. This course is a blended course that has weekly online assignments and will meet two Saturdays for guest lectures and skills review/assessment. Upon completion of this course, you should have the base knowledge needed to take and pass the national CP-C exam administered by IBSC. This course is

mostly online and will meet in person on two Saturdays. It is free through the Beaufort Promise and runs from August 22 – November 6.

Online FP-C/CCP-C Review Course

This course covers the material to prep current Paramedics for the Flight Paramedic-C or Critical Care Paramedic-C credentialing exam administered through the Board of Specialty Certifications (IBSC). The course also serves as continuing education credit for current credentialed FP-C, CCP-C, and other critical care providers. This online course runs from August 22 – November 6. It is free through the Beaufort Promise.

Online Paramedic Refresher

This 120-hour course will cover all of the required topics and technical scope of practice for recertification. The course consists of 116 hours online and 4 hours of skills and TSOP that in mandatory at the end of the course. The course will have weekly assignments that are due each week and the platform for the online instruction is Blackboard. If you are lacking hours for your recertification, this is your chance to get all of them at one time! This online course runs from August 22 – October 22. This refresher course costs $186.25.

EMT Refresher

This 80-hour course will cover all of the required topics and technical scope of practice for recertification. The course consists of 76 hours online and 4 hours of skills and TSOP that in mandatory at the end of the course. The course will have weekly assignments that are due each week and the platform for the online instruction is Blackboard. If you are lacking hours for your recertification, this is your chance to get all of them at one time! This online course runs from August 22 – October 22 This refresher course costs $186.25.

EMT to Paramedic

This course follows the guidelines established by the North Carolina Office of Emergency Medical Services and consists of online and classroom instruction that will educate the EMT/AEMT to prepare for the North Carolina Paramedic Certification exam. Students will be required to attend one day of classroom instruction each week as well as some Saturday classes on the BCCC Campus. Interested students are asked to schedule an appointment with the BCCC EMS Programs Director to review pre-requisites along with cost and course expectations prior to registering. Contact Billy Respass at 252-940-6468 or billy.respass@beaufortccc.edu with questions. This course is offered at two times: all day Tuesdays from August 16 – July 19, 2023 and all day Wednesdays from Aug. 17 – July 19, 2023. The registration fee is covered through the Beaufort Promise.