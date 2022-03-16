WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College’s College and Career Readiness program has helped 56 students earn one or more Digital Literacy Badges through the North Star Digital Literacy curriculum.

The program gives students essential computer skills and explores the use of technology in daily life. A system of badges helps students stand out as technologically capable and ready for a modern workplace. The CCR program focuses on helping adults earn their high school equivalency and become proficient English speakers. Classes are offered for free. The North Star Digital Literacy curriculum is supported by a Promoting Innovation Initiative Grant from the State of North Carolina.

The North Star Digital Literacy curriculum is now part of the larger curriculum for GED students and new English speakers. The 96-hour program differs from traditional CCR classes in that it runs on a specific schedule. Usually, CCR classes are self-paced, meaning that students can move through quickly, stop and start, or take their time finishing the program. The set schedule and the system of badges have motivated students and created both a competitive and cooperative spirit in the classes, so it is not only increasing students’ digital skills and awareness, but it is making students excel in the CCR curriculum.

“You see the younger students approach the older students to help them with their skills,” said Penelope Radcliffe, Director of College and Career Readiness. “But you also see the older ones determined to keep up with the younger students. When a student sees all the badges that classmates are earning, it motivates them to keep pushing forward.”

The program helps students learn how to send emails, organize emails, and introduce them to commonly used software. Badges include learning the difference between Mac OS and Windows systems, internet basics, Microsoft Word and Excel, Google Docs, career search skills, social media, K-12 distance learning programs, and understanding their digital footprint. These skills can help the students stay competitive in the workforce, but also help them support children who are increasing learning through digital platforms.

BCCC had implemented the program before North Carolina started the Promoting Innovation Initiative, which will fund the program for one year. The CCR program plans add the North Star Digital Literacy program to its classes in Washington County, as well as taking it to Washington Housing Authority residents and Washington Senior Center participants.

People who would like to earn their GED or would like to improve their English should call 940-6325.