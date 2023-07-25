WASHINGTON, N.C.— Ten students participated in a graduation ceremony to receive their GED or high school equivalency (HSE) diplomas from Beaufort County Community College on July 20. Overall, the program saw 59 students earn their high school equivalency, either by taking the GED or HiSet exam, including students at Hyde Correctional Institution and Tyrrell Prison Work Farm.

(Front, left to right ) Ladarius Gorham, Faith Henderson, Fran Langley, Tasha Miller, and John Watters. (Back, left to right) Nicholas Lewis, Latisha Marshall, Terrance Glasper, and Brandon Miller. Not pictured: Christine Barber.

Christine Barber, Terrance Glasper, Ladarius Gorham, Faith Henderson, Fran Langley, Nicholas Lewis, Latisha Marshall, Brandon Miller, Tasha Taylor, and John Watters received their diplomas at the ceremony. Students in the high school equivalency program work at their own pace with the guidance of an instructor. The program provides a second chance to adults who did not complete high school traditionally.

The celebration also featured 18 students who were inducted into the National Adult Education Honor Society, including Carlos Alegria-Avilez, Oscar Astorga-Avila, Katie Carter, Martin Flores-Flores, Isabel Gomez-Pelcastre, Ladarius Gorham, Jeronimo Guadalupe-Galvez, Faith Henderson, Deadrea Jenkins, Pedro Kau-Perez, Latisha Marshall, Lakisha Peartree, Shady Ricardez-Campos, Mark Ramirez, Angelica Rubio-De la Cruz, Aurelia Sandoval-Avila, Alfonso Vargas-Alvarez, and Christopher Lee Williamson.

Graduates Terrance Glasper, Faith Henderson, Brandon Miller, Tasha Taylor, and John Watters received $500 scholarships from the BCCC Foundation to put toward additional courses through the Division of Continuing Education or college level courses as part of an associate degree program.

Instructor Belinda Edwards earned the EVE Ide Instructor of the Year Award. She teaches a class at Lifequest Inc. that teaches GED, employability skills, and contextualized hands-on instruction. One of Edwards’s graduates was among the group of graduates.

“Belinda’s energy, encouragement, drive, and commitment to continuing education is contagious,” said Penelope Radcliffe, director of College & Career Readiness. “This is evident when students describe Belinda as a cheerleader.”

Radcliffe also recognized Becky Woolard for her lifelong achievements in education in Beaufort County. Woolard has 40 years of combined experience in education and has touched the lives of over 900 students during that time.

Keynote speaker and 2022 graduate Terrance Glasper took the stage to share reflections and encouragement with the group. Glasper was scheduled to speak last year, but an emergency on his way to the ceremony prevented him from taking part. He returned this year to have his moment on stage as both a graduate and a speaker.

Glasper dropped out of high school during his senior year to help raise a new child. He ended up with a career and six children, but the lack of a degree stayed with him. Encouraged by one of his children, he returned to complete his high school equivalency.

“Class, we had teachers who didn’t give up on us. Some of us could have thrown in the towel. For some of us this wasn’t our first time trying, but we didn’t give up,” said Glasper. “So today we are blessed. I know our road here class was not a fairytale, roses or bubbles, but, class, it was necessary.”

The program combines classroom skills with workplace skills. Students can take Digital Literacy to help with skills such as email and technology-based job searches. This fall they will have a chance to take Healthcare Integrated Education & Training to give them a better perspective on healthcare and human services occupations, and Boatbuilding & Manufacturing Integrated Education & Training to learn about boatbuilding or manufacturing careers.

Students in an HSE class work at different paces to prepare for testing in different academic areas. If they test out of an area, they can move on. BCCC offers free high school equivalency classes in person on its main campus in Washington on Monday-Thursday mornings and in the evenings on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays. Depending on interest, the program is offered at the regional centers in Hyde or Washington Counties.

The college also offers free English language acquisition classes (ELA) for new English speakers. Beginning classes are offered Monday and Wednesday evenings and advanced classes are offered on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Depending on interest, the program is offered at the regional centers in Hyde or Washington Counties.

For information about citizenship or high school equivalency, call 252-940-6325. For more photos of the ceremony, visit beaufortccc.edu.