WASHINGTON, N.C. — Three Beaufort County Community College students were nominated for the Phi Theta Kappa All-USA New Century Awards. The student receiving the highest All-USA Academic Team application score in each state is named a New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar or a New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar. Students nominated for the Workforce Pathway should be planning to enter the workforce after completing a certificate or associate degree, and students nominated for the Transfer Pathway should be planning to transfer to the four-year college after graduation.

The program annually recognizes 104 Scholars. Each New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar receives special recognition at the Association of Community College Trustees Congress. Each New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar receives special recognition at the American Association of Community Colleges Convention.

To be eligible for this program, students must submit an application for the All-USA Academic Team and be selected as a nominee by their college.

The New Century Pathway Scholarship program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation, The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, the American Association of Community Colleges, and Phi Theta Kappa.

Raelynn Cox, 18, was nominated for the All-USA New Century Transfer Pathway Award. The Fairfield resident is part of the business administration program. Cox attended Mattamuskeet High School. She is the daughter of Kane and Sherri Cox of Fairfield, N.C. She currently works at Harris Steakhouse as a server/cashier. Cox plans to transfer to Campbell University.

Hunter Ledford, 21, was nominated for the All-USA New Century Workforce Pathway. The Roper resident is part of the mechanical engineering technology program. Ledford attended Northeast Regional School of Biotech and Agriscience (NESRBA) and plans to work as a millwright at Domtar. He is the son of Marty and Jenny Ledford of Roper. Ledford works as a carpenter.

Marie Perez, 47, was nominated for the All-USA New Century Workforce Pathway Award. Perez is working toward an Associate in Arts. The Washington resident plans to become an interpreter.