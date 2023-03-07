WASHINGTON, N.C.— Beaufort County Community College recognized its top-performing students on March 6 for high achievements and overcoming obstacles.

Recognitions included the nominations for the Dallas Herring Achievement Award and the Governor Robert W. Scott Student Leadership Award, as well as the BCCC Soaring Seagull Awards. Students who are nominated for the Dallas Herring Achievement Award and the Gov. Robert Scott Student Leadership Award are eligible to win these awards on a statewide level. In 2022, BCCC student Katie Council went on to win the Gov. Robert Scott Student Leadership Award.

Macy Riffle, 25, is this year’s Dallas Herring Achievement Award nominee. She is a Bear Grass resident working toward an Associate in Arts. Riffle attended Bear Grass Charter School and plans to transfer to East Carolina University to earn a Master in Social Work. She is the daughter of Tammy Riffle.

The Dallas Herring Achievement Award was established by the North Carolina Community College System in 2010 to honor the late Dr. Dallas Herring, one of the state’s earliest advocates of community colleges. The award is bestowed annually upon a current or former student who best embodies Dr. Herring’s philosophy of “taking people where they are and carrying them as far as they can go.”

Jaques Williams, 18, is the nominee for the winner of the Governor Robert Scott Leadership Award. He is a Washington resident working toward an Associate in Science. Williams attended Washington High School, currently works at Subway as a sandwich artist, and plans to transfer to a university to study biomedical engineering. He is the son of Lynette Williams and Jeffrey Williams. Williams is the president of BCCC’s Student Government Association.

In 2004, the North Carolina Association of Community College Presidents created the Governor Robert Scott Leadership Award to recognize student leadership on a statewide level while also honoring former Governor Bob Scott. Gov. Scott served as the State’s chief executive from 1968-1972 and then was president of our system for 12 years from 1983-1995.Gov. Scott passed away in January of 2009, but he was very humbled that the system named a student award in his honor. This is an award designed to highlight outstanding curriculum student leadership and service.

Destiny Marner, 27, is one of two recipients of the BCCC Soaring Seagull Award. Marner is a Roper resident and a medical office administration student. She currently works at Scribe-X as a lead medical scribe. She attended Columbia High School, holds a Diploma in Medical Billing and Coding, and plans to work as an officer manager at a medical practice.

Christopher Windley, 27, is one of two recipients of the BCCC Soaring Seagull Award. Windley is an information systems student in the information technology program. He is a Belhaven resident who attended Northside High School. He plans to work in information technology.

The Soaring Seagull Award recognizes students that have exhibited determination, drive and persistence.

All of these students and more will be recognized at the Academic Awards Ceremony on April 27.