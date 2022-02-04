BCCC to dedicate Louise R. Lester Library on Feb. 17

WASHINGTON, N.C.— The Beaufort County Community College will dedicate its library in honor of Louise R. Lester on February 17 at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

The ceremony will be on BCCC’s campus in the Library & Early College High School Building. The naming acknowledges a generous donation from The Louise R. Lester Foundation. The Louise R. Lester Library is used as a study and research space by students and hosts curricular programs for students and programs for the public. It is equipped with a computer lab used for proctored tests, reservable rooms for studying, and spaces for group work, but it also offers a center for students to unwind between classes.

Founded in 2001, The Louise R. Lester Foundation builds on the charitable works of Mrs. Louise Robertson Lester. Lester was a native of Martinsville, Va., and attended Bentley Business College, Gassaway Business College, and, later in life, Patrick Henry Community College and Averett College. She studied interior design, architecture, and art. She was an accomplished artist, producing beautiful paintings, and a collection of her poetry has been published under the title of her life’s motto, “Life, Love and Laughter.”

Promoting education and recreation, Lester served on the Patrick Henry Community College Foundation Board, establishing the Victor A. and Louise Robertson Lester Library. She set up various trusts and scholarships at the University of Virginia, Averett College, Ferrum College, and the Spencer-Penn School. She also served on the Averett College Board of Trustees.

“On behalf of the Lester Foundation, we are honored by the naming of the BCCC Library after our aunt Louise Lester. Education was one of her passions, and she would be excited today to see this library and its role in the education of the next generation. The Foundation has welcomed the opportunity to partner with BCCC in the past, providing scholarships for 63 worthy students. This partnership has led to the establishment of the Louise R. Lester Endowment to continue serving students in the future. We are looking forward to the growth of BCCC, its students and their contributions to the Beaufort County community. The Foundation is so pleased to be a part of this,” said Elaine Zopp, President of The Louise R. Lester Foundation.

The Lester Foundation established an endowment through the BCCC Foundation in 2018 that provides 10-25 student scholarships per year.

The purpose of The Louise R. Lester Foundation is to support nonprofit religious, scientific, literary, humanitarian, or educational organizations. The foundation has supported other organizations in Beaufort County, including Beaufort County Bright Futures and Eagles Wings Food Pantry. Visit http://lrlfoundation.org/ to find out more.

“We have been so grateful to have The Louise Lester Foundation as a friend of the college,” said Serena Sullivan, VP of Institutional Advancement. “They have offered a path for students who may not have had other options to pursue their career. Our library is a hub of collaboration for our students, and we could not be more pleased to name in honor of Louise Lester.”