WASHINGTON, N.C. — In today’s polarized environment, political conversations often turn angry and counterproductive. They widen the divide between political parties and divide families and friends. On April 6, at 6:00 p.m.

Beaufort County Community College is proud to host the Braver Angels of North Carolina for an informational conversation designed to introduce Washington, N.C. to the work of Braver Angels. Launched in 2016, Braver Angels is a national, non-profit, bipartisan, citizens’ movement. The mission of this effort is to unify America.

The forum will take place in the college’s auditorium in the Continuing Education Building (8), and it will be moderated by Dr. Steve Warshaw, statewide coordinator, Robin Warfield, the coastal regional coordinator, and Betsy Boxer, the Beaufort County coordinator for Braver Angels.

By creating opportunities for meaningful discussions, Braver Angels work to cool down the heated rhetoric that gets in the way of real conversations and an accurate understanding of our differences.

By bringing Red and Blue Americans together in a working alliance, Braver Angels is building new ways to talk to one another, to participate together in public life, and to influence the direction of the nation.

“Beaufort County Community College views education for citizenship as one of its key mission elements,” said BCCC President Dr. Dave Loope. “By collaborating with Braver Angels, we can work to bridge an ideological divide that today often prohibits productive citizenship. It’s time that we re-learn how to talk to each other in a civilized way; Braver Angels helps us to create the environment for this civil discourse to occur.”

The objective is not to push an agenda or change participants’ minds, but rather to provide a safe place for deeper understanding. Braver Angels skills help people listen and understand to build trust, to clarify disagreements, and to find common ground based on common values.

Dr. Steve Warshaw is a retired science teacher and administrator who worked at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics for 30 years. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Biology form Austin College in Sherman, Texas, and his Ph.D. in Ecological and Evolutionary Biology from Yale University. Warshaw is the statewide coordinator for the Braver Angels, and he moderates workshops and debates for the organization.

Robin Warfield is a retired psychotherapist from Oriental, N.C. She earned her BA at Randolph-Macon Woman’s College and her Master of Social Work from The Catholic University of America. To become a psychotherapist. she trained at the Washington School of Psychiatry and for analysis she trained at the Washington Baltimore Center for Psychoanalysis. She worked in private practice for 35 years. Warfield trained to be an organizer and is now a Braver Angels ambassador.

Betsy Boxer is a retired educator, non-profit founder, fitness buff, and animal lover. She resides in the Bath area on the family farm with her husband and a menagerie of cats.