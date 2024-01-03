WASHINGTON, N.C. — High school students, current college students, families and adult learners are all invited to attend FAFSA Day on Saturday, January 27 from 9 a.m.-noon at Beaufort County Community College.

This is a free event to provide one-on-one or small group help with completing and submitting the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the key to receiving most forms of financial aid. The event will take place in the Continuing Education Building (8), Room 822. This event is open to everyone, not just Beaufort CCC students. There is no requirement to accept aide offered, but the FAFSA can help families and individuals understand their options.

By filling out the FAFSA, future students can access grants and scholarships that they do not need to pay back, such as the Pell Grant or the Beaufort Promise Scholarship and other private scholarships. They can also qualify for work-study programs that allow them to earn money at the college or university they attend. The FAFSA can also help students look at options for loans.

A new opportunity for North Carolina residents is the Next NC Scholarship. This new financial aid program helps most North Carolina households making $80,000 or less pay for more than half, if not all, of tuition and fees to attend any community college or public university in the state.

The Next NC Scholarship combines the federal Pell Grant with the state-funded financial aid program to form a simplified and predictable scholarship award that is easier to understand and makes education more affordable for most North Carolinians.

Applying is simple. Students just need to submit the FAFSA form, and if they are eligible, they will receive the Next NC Scholarship. There are no additional forms to fill out.

This is like the Beaufort Promise Scholarship, which tops off any federal or state aid to students with county or private funding to cover tuition and fees at Beaufort County Community College for residents of Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties. For college credit courses, students must enroll in nine credit hours and maintain a 2.0 grade point average. The Beaufort Promise Scholarship also covers registration fees for 50+ hour certification programs through the Division of Continuing Education.

To qualify for any of these scholarships, students or families must first fill out a FAFSA. Students can register for the event here, https://forms.gle/RT6YrZxLSLY7tvXs9 but walk-ins are welcome.