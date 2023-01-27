WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College TRIO scholars recently attended the Wanda Hendricks Bellamy Student Leadership Conference (WHBSLC) in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Over 400 students from North and South Carolina attended the conference.

Students participated in workshops that included guidance on how to turn visions into realities, how to become an entrepreneur, and how seek and receive scholarships. They also participated in a community service project. The national training company, Paradigm Shift, guided students through activities to understand the emotional quotient of self-management, self-awareness, social awareness, and relationship management.

Student Bridget Smith-Butler shared that she was so encouraged by the conference that she stepped up to volunteer for one of the Paradigm Shift skits. Student Brandi Keehnlesaid, “I feel like I need to share the information I learned with other students.”

In addition to the workshop sessions, the students enjoyed the TRIO Achievers Luncheon which honored successful TRIO alumni. The Achievers briefly shared their stories of overcoming obstacles and offered encouragement to the students still in school.

The WHBSL was established in 1998 to give TRIO students an opportunity to enhance leadership skills, engage in civic opportunities, develop themselves professionally, and network with other TRIO student and professionals. TRIO programs are funded to assist underrepresented students with achieving college degrees.

Students can find out more about TRIO at BCCC here.