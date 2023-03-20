WASHINGTON, N.C.— Beaufort County Community College TRIO/Student Support Services students organized “Operation Care: Thinking of You” to celebrate National TRIO Day 2023.

TRIO scholars invited BCCC students, staff, faculty, and administration to join them to create cards using available art supplies that convey caring messages. The cards were designed with the residents of the Ridgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in mind.

Left to right: Christine Conger, Ridgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center activity director, Alyssa Sullivan, TRIO academic success coordinator, with TRIO scholars Bridget Smith-Butler, Alexis Griffin, Yesenia Gonzalez-Sanchez, and Brandi Keehnle. (BCCC photo)

On February 24, a group of BCCC TRIO scholars presented 200 cards and small bags of chocolate to Christine Conger, activity director at Ridgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center. She was extremely appreciative and thankful to be able to share the cards and candy with her residents. Conger gave the students the opportunity to speak with a few of the residents of the center so they could share even more TRIO love.

TRIO scholar Bridget Smith-Butler, who initiated the idea of supporting residents at Ridgewood, said, “It was a very moving experience to actually speak with some of the people we were able to encourage with our gifts.”

Alexis Griffin, Brandi Keehnle, Robert Mallory, and Yesenia Gonzalez-Sanchez were also a part of the presentation.

National TRIO Day is celebrated to commemorate the achievement of the Federal TRIO programs and is observed as a day of service. TRIO students across the nation are encouraged to give back to their local communities through acts of service.

TRIO Student Support Services has been a part of BCCC for more than 40 years. Students who would like to be a part of TRIO Student Support Services may come by the TRIO Center in Room 120 of Building 1 or call 252-940-6289.