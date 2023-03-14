WASHINGTON, N.C. — The Louise R. Lester Foundation Library at Beaufort County Community College (BCCC) continues its History, Mystery, and Art Community Voices series, with the fourth event taking place on March 23. Presentations feature local talent or focus on little-known events/ideas from BCCC’s service area, offering insight and intrigue. Light refreshments are available from 5:30-6:00 p.m. with the presentation from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Suzanne Stotesbury, English professor at BCCC, will lead a presentation about the mysteries of literature. The lecture will discuss the genre of mystery writing and delve into the curious and unusual circumstances surrounding some of the world’s famous authors.

Stotesbury is a lifelong reader and researcher. She worked in the newspaper industry before obtaining her Master of Arts in English from East Carolina University. She has taught at BCCC since 2012, where she is currently the editor of Life on the Pamlico, the College’s long-time student publication. In addition to teaching English, Stotesbury teaches humanities courses, advises the campus creative writing club, and coordinates the campus study abroad program.

The Community Voices Series serves as a bridge connecting the Community College with the community to build engagement and interaction between businesses and individuals by offering exposure to the library and campus faculty and staff.

Contact 252-940-6282 with questions.