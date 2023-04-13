WASHINGTON, N.C. — The Louise R. Lester Foundation Library at Beaufort County Community College (BCCC) will host Dr. Robert Sands of the Pamlico Rose Institute on April 20 as part of its Community Voices program. Sands will discuss the community gardens that the PRI Health Corps are installing on BCCC’s campus. Light refreshments are available from 5:30-6:00 p.m. with the presentation taking place from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Dr. Robert Sands is the executive director of the Pamlico Rose Institute. Founded in 2016, and located in Washington, N.C., the organization promotes wellness and builds resilience in women veterans. Its Rose Haven Center of Healing is situated in Washington’s Historic District. The Center also provides programming for other veterans and the larger community.

Sands will discuss the PRI Health Corps’ initiative to build three community gardens in partnership with The Blind Center and Beaufort County Community College to address food security for under-served populations in Beaufort County thanks to funding through AmeriCorps and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

As an anthropologist, Sands brings over 25 years of work in applying theoretical aspects of culture to a diverse set of practical applications to meet organizational and community needs to the Pamlico Rose Institute. He has worked for 15 years as an anthropology professor, researcher, and educational designer of critical culture and language learning programs for the Department of Defense and other governmental organizations and institutions of higher education.

The Community Voices Series serves as a bridge connecting the Community College with the community at large to build engagement and interaction between businesses and individuals by offering exposure to the library and campus faculty and staff.

Contact 252-940-6282 with questions.