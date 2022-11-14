WASHINGTON, N.C. — The Louise R. Lester Foundation Library at Beaufort County Community College continues its History, Mystery, and Art Community Voices series, with the third event taking place on December 1.

Presentations feature local talent or focus on little-known events/ideas from BCCC’s service area, offering insight and intrigue. All presentations start at 6:30 p.m.

In the third presentation of the series, Christopher Campbell, BCCC music professor, will present “Mystery of Music.”

Campbell will dissect the mystery of how music is composed and why certain combinations of notes sound good or bad. This presentation will focus on musical harmonies and the construction of the overtone series.

Chris Campbell has been living in Eastern North Carolina for the past six years after moving to Greenville to attend East Carolina University where he earned his Master of Musical Performance with a Concentration in Classical Guitar. He has taught full-time at BCCC since 2019. At the college, Campbell enjoys exposing his students to the beauty and mystery of music through his Music Appreciation and Intro to Jazz classes.

The Community Voices series answers the call of both the academic and public library mission: to advance knowledge and inspire life-long learning for students and the community. The program serves as a bridge connecting the college community, with the community at large, building engagement and interaction with businesses and people and offering exposure to the library and college.