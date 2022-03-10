WASHINGTON, N.C.—The Small Business Center at Beaufort County Community College will host two classes at the Ocracoke Community Center to provide marketing training to small businesses and entrepreneurs.



Martin Brossman will teach both classes. Classes are free, but they require pre-registration. Martin Brossman is a leading authority on social technology, reputation enhancement & professional development, has taught many social media marketing classes for the Small Business Center. Both workshops are co-sponsored by the Ocracoke Civic and Business Association.

On March 24, Brossman will lead Mastering Google Business Resources for Greater Business Success from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. The class discusses maximizing all the free resources for business that Google has to offer, getting found on Google by the right customers, getting more business with Google Smart Ads. The class will also discuss gaining more business using YouTube and tracking and expanding a business’s success with Google Analytics.

The following day, Friday, March 25, Brossman will lead Increasing Art Sales Through Strategic Marketing from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. This class applies marketing basics to successfully reach, convince and close sales to customers. Participants will learn to establish a plan-a quick look at goals and strategies and identify and get to know their target customers/audience. They will also learn to choose the right social media channels to reach their customers, use hashtags to extend their reach, and optimize their website to be found online. The class will look at determining a pricing strategy, creating great content, storytelling to attract buyers, and creating compelling images and video.

To register, participants can call (353) 940-6375.