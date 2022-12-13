BATH, N.C. (WNCT) – Promoting education and inspiring future teachers is the goal of 2023 Burroughs Wellcome Fund Northeast Region Teacher of the Year Casey Schulte.

Schulte thought she was going to a Christmas pep rally on Tuesday morning, but it was really a surprise announcement that she was the teacher of the year for her region.

“I just immediately started crying, I was just overwhelmed. My school has been so supportive, and this community has been so supportive, I felt like it was really a team effort and I’m just so happy that this worked out exactly how we wanted it to,” Schulte said.

Schulte is a homegrown teacher, born and raised in Bath. She teaches at Bath Elementary, the same school she attended as a kid.

Schulte’s former teachers said she is something special.

“Teaching is a gift, and it takes a teacher gene, I say. And Casey definitely has the teacher gene for being able to light that spark and touch the kids and make a connection,” Jennifer Cornelius said.

And her students agree Schulte makes them want to come to school.

“She’s just a really kind and caring person, you know? She always tries to uplift you and brings fun to school. Because usually, you know, most kids our age, they don’t enjoy school, but she puts the joy in school,” said Marshal Chase, one of Schulte’s students.

As the Northeast Region Teacher of the Year, Schulte will join a council with other regional teachers. She said she hoped to use her platform to help education in North Carolina.

“There’s a lot of things that I care about, including our BTs, our beginning teachers, you know bringing that diversity into education and how to build relationships in our classrooms, because relationships are the foundation for everything,” Schulte said.

“I hope that I can inspire a young man or a young woman in my classroom to be like ‘You know what? I’m going to be like Ms. Schulte, so I’m going to join the profession.’ So, hopefully, that’s happening, but we’ve got to do, all of us, have to do something better about that.”

Schulte will go on to compete against eight other teachers across the state for teacher of the year.