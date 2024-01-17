WASHINGTON, N.C. – Beaufort County Community College and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced a new articulation agreement that will facilitate a seamless pathway for students to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice.

By taking advantage of the Beaufort Promise Scholarship, students can save significant tuition costs on their four-year degree. The program can be completed online.

This collaboration opens access for students seeking to further their studies and careers in criminal justice. Under the agreement, students who complete their Associate in Applied Science in Criminal Justice Technology at Beaufort CCC will now have a streamlined transition to UNC Pembroke to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice. The degree is essential for federal law enforcement and immigration careers and managerial careers in probation, courtroom administration, victim’s advocacy, corrections, and law enforcement.

Students in the transfer track may transfer 76 hours and students in the career track may transfer 69 hours. The BA in Criminal Justice program is a 120-credit-hour program.

“We are excited about this partnership with UNC Pembroke as it opens up new avenues for our students to advance their education in criminal justice,” said Crystal Watts, lead instructor for criminal justice technology. “This articulation agreement reflects our commitment to matching our students with the education they need for a career that brings them purpose.”

UNC Pembroke, located 180 miles from Beaufort CCC and known for its excellence in criminal justice education, welcomes the collaboration. The BA program is available entirely online, and UNC Pembroke is an NC Promise college, meaning that tuition is only $500 per semester.

The agreement includes a comprehensive credit transfer system, ensuring that students who have completed relevant coursework at Beaufort CCC receive appropriate credit recognition at UNC Pembroke. This will not only save students time and money but also provide a cohesive and efficient academic journey.

Both institutions recognize the increasing demand for skilled professionals in the evolving criminal justice field. The collaboration between BCCC and UNC Pembroke exemplifies the power of community colleges to expand access to the public University of North Carolina System so students can achieve their academic and career goals.