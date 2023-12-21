WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County’s commissioners voted Wednesday night to support a move that would allow the sheriff’s office to once again oversee school security at the public schools.

In a special-called meeting, commissioners voted 4-3 to approve Sheriff Scott Hammonds’ request for a trial run of 12 school resource officers from his department being used starting with the 2024-25 school year. The school system has been using a third-party company, Allied Universal Security out of Raleigh, after students returned to classes in August of 2021 following the coronavirus pandemic.

The contract between Allied Universal Security and Beaufort County Schools ends after the current school year. One SRO is currently in each of the county’s public schools.

Hammonds came to the school board and commissioners’ meetings to express his desire to have the duty return to the sheriff’s office. During Wednesday’s meeting, there was lots of discussion about whether the move should be made, how the SROs would be hired and whether those officers would be called away from their duties should an emergency arise.

In the end, the board voted to approve the move, sending the process back to the school board. Next will be another meeting with Hammond and that board to present the information after the commissioners’ vote.

It’s expected to cost over $500,000 to hire the 12 SROs.