Beaufort County Community College hosting online auction to support students, cover tuition costs

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County Community College is making sure students feel secure when it comes to paying their tuition. BCCC is hosting an online auction to benefit scholarships and tuition costs for students.

The auction will include items such as trips, vintage items, and signed sports memorabilia amongst other things. Serena Sullivan, Vice President of Institutional Advancement says, any money coming into the auction can change a student’s life in terms of education.

“Sometimes the difference between coming to college and not coming to college can be as little as $85 for a code for a class or it can be as much as $1,200 for books,” said Sullivan. “Sometimes when students don’t have any hope so what we do makes a difference and every person who donates and everybody who comes to this auction and makes a bid, they need to feel good that they are in fact making a difference for a student.

The school also hosted a golf tournament fundraiser that raised a significant amount of funds for the scholarships.

Sullivan adds that when it comes down to all of the hard work they are putting in, it is simply what they feel called to do. She says helping the students is their main priority.

Click here for a full look at the items available for auction.