WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County officials are working together to bring a new school to the district.

On Wednesday, the school system applied for a grant from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. This will be a consolidation of Eastern Elementary and John Cotten Tayloe Elementary. Eastern Elementary has Pre-K through first-grade students, while John Cotten Tayloe holds second and third-graders.

A new combined school would allow 900 to 1,000 Beaufort County students to be all under one roof. The new building, along with all of the furniture and technology inside the school would cost about $52 million.

Tuesday night, the Beaufort County Board of Education approved the school district to apply for a $42 million grant from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. The other $10 million would come from Beaufort County.

Beaufort County Schools Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman said a new school would provide a safer learning environment.

“Where we are now and have to walk out one of building and into another and have to put your jacket on just to maybe to go use the bathroom, see a nurse, or go to the office,” Cheeseman said. “There’s a little bit of insecurity about that. So to have kids walk from point A to B in their building and not have to go outside, it really helps with security measures of knowing where students are.”

The school system should find out if the application is approved in April or May. From there, they would start finishing the details, with the hope of opening the school in August of 2026.