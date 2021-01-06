Beaufort County school leaders stay hopeful as spring semester begins

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County Schools and the Beaufort County Community College are back in session for another semester.

In 2021, administrators are continuing to work closely with health experts to track COVID cases and protect students, parents and employees.

Beaufort County’s kindergarten through 5th grade students will have in-person classes four days a week with remote learning on Wednesdays. Students in 6th-12th grade will rotate in different in-person and remote learning groups.

Beaufort County Schools Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman said parents have options if they have concerns about their children’s safety.

“If parents do not feel that school happens to be the safest place for their student, then they are welcome to experience learning from home, or from any other setting remotely,” Cheeseman said.

Beaufort County Community College’s president, Dave Loope, is also preparing for another year of teaching in the pandemic.

“Those of us in eastern North Carolina are used to persevering through difficulties,” Loope said.

The community college is starting its new semester following its fall plan. Two-thirds of course work will be online, but career technical course labs, nursing classes and medical lab technology classes will be face-to-face with COVID-19 precautions.

School administrators tell 9OYS they are looking forward to the day teachers will get the COVID-19 vaccine — something that could happen as soon as next month.