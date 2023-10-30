WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County Schools is working to bring its school scores up. The district is currently considered low-performing with half of its schools considered low-performing.

“Ultimately it comes down to your testing,” said Dr. Matthew Cheeseman, superintendent of Beaufort County Schools. “It’s both mid-year for high schools and end of years for high schools and elementary schools. It really focuses on ELA, math and sometimes science.”

Seven schools currently have this low mark: Chocowinity Middle School, Northeastern Elementary School, Washington High School, S.W. Snowden School, John Cotten Tayloe School, John Small Elementary School and P.S. Jones Middle School.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Beaufort County had zero low-performing schools.

“We did have learning loss and we did have some achievement gaps unfortunately coming out of the COVID pandemic,” Cheeseman said. “It truly impacted us over three years, not two. We found ourselves with some of our Cs moving to a D, which put them in low-performing status.”

At the most recent Beaufort Couty Board of Education meeting, principals presented their school improvement plans.

“Many of them have goals looking at reading comprehension, math comprehension, really understanding number sense, really understanding reading from a very young age, but also plans around discipline,” Cheeseman said.

Cheeseman said a few of these schools are expected to come out of the low-performing category. He said that’s a testament to how they’re working to make sure every student gets the education they deserve.

“At the end of the day for a parent, it’s not necessarily the letter grade of the school, it’s the quality of the education,” Cheeseman said. “‘Are the children getting the skillsets they need to make those choices for life after high school?’ Whether it’s employment, enlistment or enrollment.”

The board of education will now work on a district-wide improvement plan. They’ll be posting it to hear more from parents and the community. The board will then approve it to be implemented.