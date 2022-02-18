Beaufort County Schools celebrate bus drivers during Love the Bus Week

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Four thousand students get transported to and from school in Beaufort County every school day.

Transportation Director for Beaufort County Schools, Jeffrey Miller, said bus drivers’ responsibilities have increased during the coronavirus pandemic. To follow COVID-19 protocols, bus drivers disinfect the bus and make sure everyone is wearing a mask.

Love the Bus Week allows for bus drivers to receive the recognition many believe they so deserve.

“It all starts and ends with our bus drivers. They’re the first smiling face that some of our students see in the morning. And you know some cases, they’re the last smiling face they’ll see until the next morning,” said Miller.

A few things the school district is doing to celebrate bus drivers include feeding them breakfast and giving out handwritten notes from students as well as candy bags.

Alicia Worsley, a Beaufort County School bus driver and assistant teacher for Eastern Elementary School, said you have to have a love for children to do this job, which is one reason why she has been transporting students for 16 years and continues to do so.

“Seeing kids’ faces every morning, there’s appreciation right there,” Worsley said. “Their parents, they’ll give you the ‘good mornings,’ ‘have a great day,’ the waves the smiles, knowing that they’re giving you their precious ones to take back and forth to school, that’s a great reward right there altogether.”

Miller said bus drivers don’t get enough appreciation for what they do every day. That’s why Bus Driver Appreciation Week is so important.