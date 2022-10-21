WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County Schools will be holding Halloween-related events at several of its schools next week.

The first event will be a Fall Festival from Bath Elementary School on Thursday:

Next up is a Chocowinity Primary School event. The Halloween Block Party is happening on October 27:

Next up is Eastern Elementary, whose event Drive Thru Book N Treat is on October 27:

P.S. Jones will hold its Fall Festival on October 26th

For more information, see each school’s website or check out the Beaufort County Schools website.