WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to Stuff the Bus in Beaufort County.

On August 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Beaufort County Schools will be holding an event where locals can help BCS students by dropping off school supplies. The event will be held at the Washington Walmart Parking Lot, located at 570 Pamlico Plaza in Washington.

Donated items can include backpacks, 3-ring binders, index cards, and much more. Check the flyer for more information.

If you can’t make that event, several businesses around Beaufort County are currently collecting items.

Central Office (321 Smaw Road)

ECU Health (Main hospital lobby & Volunteer workroom)

Washington Daily News

Washington Chamber of Commerce

O’Neal’s Pharmacy in Washington

O’Neal’s Pharmacy in Chocowinity

Food Lion 144, 1462, 2220, 762 (2 Washington locations, Chocowinity & Belhaven)

Office Depot in Washington

Dollar General in Chocowinity

Dollar General in Washington (1431 John Small Ave.)