WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County Schools officials were looking for the public’s opinion about a proposed school reclassification meeting that was scheduled to take place on Wednesday night.

The meeting was scheduled to allow a discussion with parents, employees and students about converting the Education Technical High School into the Beaufort County Alternative Learning Program.

“Nothing will change in terms of where kids go to school or where the program will be held, however, the young people who need the alternative learning environment, their data will stay at the school they were sent from,” said Dr. Norris Parker, the BCS chief academic officer.

Officials said they wanted to give the community the ability to provide input. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Southside High School.