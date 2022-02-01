Beaufort County Schools keeping masks optional

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The discussion for masks in schools continues this semester for school boards across Eastern North Carolina.

Beaufort County Board of Education voted in a six to three vote Tuesday night to keep masks optional for students and staff.

Kristen Riddle is the public information officer for Beaufort County Schools. She said even though they’re optional, they have a number of people who still wear the mask.

“We still have a lot of children who choose to wear a mask,” Riddle said.

The school district updates its COVID-19 Dashboard weekly. Right now Riddle said the numbers seem to be trending downward.

“From what we’ve seen the cases are dropping here in the county,” she said. “Even with the non-mandatory masking, we are seeing them drop.”

She credited that to some of their COVID protocols.

“We still use the NC Schools toolkit for cleaning, we are obviously cleaning daily,” she said. “We do voluntary testing for staff and students. If they’ve been exposed, or they’re not feeling well, we do the testing.

“We’re still following the toolkit as far as five days quarantined, five days masking, and that is if they are asymptomatic.”

Per state law, the board will have to re-vote the mask mandate in their March meeting.