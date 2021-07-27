Beaufort County Schools make masks optional for students, employees

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County Schools’ Board of Education voted unanimously on Tuesday to make masks optional for students and employees in school for the upcoming calendar year.

Beaufort County Schools Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman said parents can choose whether their child wears a mask. He said the board believes this is a step in the right direction after hearing directly from the community.

Cheeseman also said they’ll keep up with protocols like cleaning and having masks and hand sanitizer on hand. They will also continue to promote people getting vaccinated.

The state’s current health requirement order ends at the end of the month. Gov. Roy Cooper said earlier this week he was not planning to reinstate the mask mandates that have been in place before. This comes as the CDC reversed course Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.