Beaufort County Schools reverses course, requires masks for first 30 days of school year

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County Schools became the latest to reverse course and require face masks for all students and staff for the upcoming school year.

The BCS school board held a special meeting on Wednesday and voted 6-3 to require masks for all students and staff on campus and for buses and other school vehicles. The mandate will be put into effect when the school year begins this Monday.

WNCT’s Erin Jenkins reports the board will evaluate the situation at its next meeting and determine if the mandate remains or can be removed.

Back on July 27, the school board met and voted unanimously to make face masks optional. Since then, cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 have forced changes. Also in play is the fact Gov. Roy Cooper, NC DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, and State Health Director Dr. Betsey Tilson sent a letter to school boards that had not adopted the StrongSchoolsNC NC Public Health Toolkit, urging them to protect their students and staff in the new school year.

Earlier Wednesday, the Carteret County Public Schools board of education met and also reversed its course, requiring masks for at least the first two weeks of the school year. The board will meet on Sept. 7 to evaluate the mandate and decide if it should continue or if it can be lifted.

