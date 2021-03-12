Beaufort County Schools to return to Plan A, in-person learning, starting March 22

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper’s signature on a bill that aims to bring more students back to the classroom is allowing some school systems to move forward with their own plans.

Thursday night, the Beaufort County school leaders met in a special meeting and recommended a return for all students to the classroom. The move is part of Plan A of the state’s return to in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Students will have face-to-face learning four days a week with Wednesday as a remote learning day for all Beaufort County schools. Middle and high school students will return to in-person learning starting March 22.

Beaufort County Schools Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman said families will still have the option to choose face-to-face or virtual learning.

“If you return as a four days face-to-face student March 22, you’ll stay that way for the rest of the quarter, and if you are a remote learner and wish to stay remote learning, you’ll do that for the rest of the quarter as well,” Cheeseman said.

Administrators said they look forward to welcoming students back in cafeterias as well and having more children in classrooms for face-to-face learning.