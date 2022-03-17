JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville’s city council members voted to increase before- and after-school care costs for next year.

Citywide services supervisor Nick Brauninger said this price increase is due to staffing issues. He also said the price increase will help attract new employees and maintain the ones they currently have. They also intend to work with parents that might need assistance.

“We offer some discounts for those who receive some financial assistance through the schools … and will continue to support those and work with people the best we can to ensure that services aren’t lost for them,” Brauninger said.

Registration for next school year’s programs starts in July for parents who are interested.