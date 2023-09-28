GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville Kids Dental is excited to announce its Back-to-School Caring4Community award.

Community members all throughout the Greenville area were invited to vote for a local school to win a $3,000 donation of school supplies! To win this prize, schools must be a qualifying Title 1 school serving one of the following counties: Pitt, Martin, Edgecomb, Wilson, Greene, Lenoir, Craven or Beaufort.

The votes have been counted and Belvoir Elementary School of Pitt County has won this season’s Caring4Community award! Greenville Kids Dental will be delivering Belvoir Elementary’s school supply Wishlist, Oct. 4.

Support for the community has always been central to our mission, and partnerships with our local family organizations have been critical to our success. We decided to create this contest not only to offer financial support, but also, to bring more awareness to the organizations that impact our community in a positive way.