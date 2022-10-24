BERTIE COUNTY (WNCT) – An event that teaches everyone about gangs and gun violence will be coming in November.

On November 10th, Bertie County Schools, in partnership with Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, will host “A Comprehensive Community Initiative Around Gangs and Gun Violence.” This educational event is in response to recent violence in the areas. It will have a discussion about issues and responses that tend to lead to gang behavior in the community.

The event will include talking about how gang-related issues happen on multiple levels, how the sheriff’s office is working with the local community and much more.

The event will start at 5:30 pm at Bertie High School, located at 716 US Hwy 13 North in Windsor.