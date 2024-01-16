WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Bertie County is considering closing one of its elementary schools. It’s one of the topics of discussion at Tuesday’s meeting.

On the agenda is the consideration of merging Aulander and West Bertie Elementary schools. They say this is phase three of the district’s capital plan. Officials with the school system say the total enrollment has dropped by about 800 students over the last 10 years. This means school funding has gone down as well, leading to the consideration of closing the school in Aulander.

The school board was scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. at the central office complex in Windsor. If you can’t make it in person, you can go here to find a link, click and watch.