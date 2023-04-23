GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — More than 7.6 million high school students played sports across the U.S. during the 2021-22 academic year, according to data from the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Those athletes participated in a slew of sports: from football—the most popular sport for high school boys with 1 million players nationwide—to track and field, which is the most popular sport amongst high school girls in the U.S. with more than 488,000 athletes.

The dynamic landscape of high school sports has created competition not only between athletes but the institutions they represent. With more than 23,500 public and private secondary and high schools across the country, determining the best options for athletes is an arduous process.

High schools across the country are vying to be crowned the best institution for athletes in America and not only has the battle become personal but regional as well. States like California and Florida, which have high-profile high-school athletic programs, also want bragging rights.

Young athletes will continue to thrive as sports return to pre-pandemic participation levels and high schools put in the work to be considered one of the best institutions in America for sports.

Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in North Carolina using data from Niche. These rankings factor in parent and student surveys on sports, total high school enrollment, K-12 sports championships, number of sports, and athletic participation rates.

#25. James B. Dudley High School

– City: Greensboro

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: C

#24. Jacksonville High School

– City: Jacksonville

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#23. Wilkes Central High School

– City: Wilkesboro

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#22. Page High School

– City: Greensboro

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#21. Southeast Guilford High School

– City: Greensboro

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#20. West Forsyth High School

– City: Clemmons

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#19. Hibriten High School

– City: Lenoir

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#18. Mount Tabor High School

– City: Winston Salem

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#17. North Davidson High School

– City: Lexington

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#16. Myers Park High School

– City: Charlotte

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#15. Asheville High School

– City: Asheville

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#14. Lincoln Charter School

– City: Denver

– Type: Public, Charter

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#13. Northern Guilford High School

– City: Greensboro

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#12. Leesville Road High School

– City: Raleigh

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#11. South Point High School

– City: Belmont

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#10. Cuthbertson High School

– City: Waxhaw

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#9. A.C. Reynolds High School

– City: Asheville

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#8. Mount Airy High School

– City: Mount Airy

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#7. Middle Creek High School

– City: Apex

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#6. Green Hope High School

– City: Cary

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#5. Marvin Ridge High School

– City: Waxhaw

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#4. Wake Forest High School

– City: Wake Forest

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#3. Weddington High School

– City: Matthews

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#2. Charlotte Catholic High School

– City: Charlotte

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#1. Cardinal Gibbons High School

– City: Raleigh

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A