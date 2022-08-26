GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Biden Administration recently announced the federal government will cancel up to $20,000 of Federal student loans per person. Many Americans will be recipients of the student loan debt relief.

Sadly, this would cause a perfect opportunity for scammers.

As student loan holders navigate the new forgiveness program, con artists will undoubtedly be there to take advantage of any confusion. It happens with any big government initiative, including the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, eviction moratorium and pandemic relief programs. Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern North Carolina (BBB) wants you to make sure you always do your research before sharing any personal information.

Tips to avoid student loan forgiveness scams: