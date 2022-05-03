RALEIGH, N.C. – Thousands of people across North Carolina are expected to lace up their shoes and take part Wednesday in the walking event of the year.

The annual National Bike & Roll to School Day celebration encourages more families to consider getting to school on foot or bicycle, bringing attention to circumstances that may be getting in the way. Nearly 60 events will be held across North Carolina.

“Our agency is a proud supporter of Bike & Roll to School Day,” said Ryan Brumfield, director the Integrated Mobility Division at the N.C. Department of Transportation. “We enjoy seeing families and local leaders come together for this event to show the importance of bike and pedestrian safety, especially for our children.”

This year, the NCDOT’s Safe Routes to School program’s feature event will be at Moore Square Magnet Middle School in Raleigh, where state and local officials will join students and their families for the trip to school.

Coordinated by the National Center for Safe Routes to School, Bike & Roll to School Day joins the excitement surrounding National Bike Month, which is led by the League of American Bicyclists each May. Bike & Roll to School Day is part of the movement for year-round safe routes to school and encourages walking and rolling to school as healthy ways for kids and families to make their school commutes. For more information and a full list of participating schools in North Carolina, visit walkbiketoschool.org.